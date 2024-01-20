Toronto restaurant known for its back patio abruptly closes

A Toronto restaurant that opened in September 2022 has closed after a year and a half in business.

Judaline, which was located on Danforth a stone's throw away from Broadview, was known for embracing local produce and for its rotating menu of Canadian pub food, with some Thai and Mexican twists.

Chef Karanapakorn created flavourful and perfectly-plated dishes, which included the seasame-crusted sea bream, a rack of lamb that came with epazote and king salmon paired with butternut squash puree.

The restaurant, which was named after owner Joshua Mott's mother, came into the neighbourhood a year and a half ago, with the intention of being a go-to spot for the community.

Now, it seems Judaline has closed as quietly as it opened.



Judaline's sister restaurant, Her Father's Cider in Harbord Village, is still around. While the restaurants featured different menus, Her Father's Cider also embraces local food and drinks and has a cider program.

And while Judaline's spot is vacant, it seems like it won't be for long. A Mediterranean restaurant, Azura, says it is set to open there later this month.

Hopefully the neighbourhood won't have to wait too long to try another delicious meal at this location.