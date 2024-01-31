People overcharged for groceries could get items for free using this Canadian code
Ever grab groceries or an item of clothing for its low price, only to be overcharged for that item at checkout?
Next time this happens, don't be afraid to tell the cashier — there's actually a code of conduct that protects Canadian shoppers from these scanner mishaps.
The Scanner Price Accuracy Code, which was implemented by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) in 2002, is a voluntary regulation that ensures accurately scanned prices for consumers.
Something to be aware of when shopping is the Scanner Price Accuracy Code, implemented in many Canadian stores in 2002. Learn more. https://t.co/5BpA0QgqUu #retail #grocery #scannerpriceaccuracy pic.twitter.com/kYXyIzjaLX— Retail Council of Canada (@RetailCouncil) January 19, 2021
"Canadian retailers are committed to accurate scanner pricing," reads the RCC's Scanner Price Accuracy Code page. "Incorrect prices can result in poor customer relations and legal sanctions."
It applies to all scanned merchandise with a Universal Product Code (the barcodes you see on a product's packaging), a bar code, and a Price Look-Up code (usually used to identify bulk produce sold in grocery stores) in all participating stores.
Participants range from electronic stores like Best Buy, big box stores like Costco, and even supermarkets owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.
If you notice that the wrong price rings up for an item at checkout and you're overcharged, the RCC advises you to notify the cashier.
From there, the cashier should follow the store's procedures in resolving the issue, which involves these rules:
The code also applies to sale items, but only if there's a Universal Product Code on it. If it has a price tag, it's considered a price-ticketed item and isn't applicable to the code, according to the RCC.
You can find the full list of participating retailers here.
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Join the conversation Load comments