This new Toronto bar doesn't want to connect with anyone on social media

Sound Machine is a new Toronto venue at 178 Bathurst St. that refuses to promote itself via social media.

It also doesn't have any social media, although it allows promotion for its DJs and performers. Cameras are also discouraged.

Ticketing websites list two upcoming events for Sound Machine. Otherwise, you'd hardly know they exist.

"Sound Machine is [an] anonymous community, where music speaks louder than words," the ticket description reads.

It also promises a quality audio experience with a "custom four-point sound system." Given that it also promises Sound Machine was created "for the heads and by the heads," maybe that means it'll offer something for the audiophiles and the ravers in the city.

Since its whole deal is being mysterious, I guess you won't know unless you go.

First up is their New Years' Eve bash from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., headed by DJ Pablo Ceballos. The night will also feature Greg Gow, who won a Juno in March for the underground dance single of the year. Each ticket will cost you $64.58.

Then there's an event on Jan. 5 headed by London-based DJ Perc. Both events have a capacity of 400. One ticket here will run you $34.33.

The description for Sound Machine says that if "you understand the reference" to “A Basement, A Red Light & A Feelin’” then you'll feel at home. Intense Googling shows that to be an album by Kerri Chandler, a DJ and producer from New Jersey who's widely considered to be a pioneer within house music.

Anti-social media Toronto bars

Sub Division at 461 King St. W. once operated under a similar premise: there were no photos or videos allowed and no bottle services or VIP areas to be found. It also offered an experience only for those over 21.

On top of that, there was no dress code. Its rule was "Come as you are — we care about the music, not about how you look."

The club, which opened last year, first announced it would be moving locations in April, and its Instagram page promises a "version 2.0" sometime in 2024.