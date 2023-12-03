Eat & Drink
pho le toronto

Michelin recognized restaurant opening first Toronto location

A Vietnamese restaurant that's mentioned in the 2023 Michelin Guide is opening its first location in Toronto.

Phở Lệ, a restaurant that specializes in beef noodle soup, will be opening at 324 Highway 7 in Richmond Hill. It's reported that the restaurant will be opening some time in December.

Phở Lệ, which received a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide, has been in business for over 70 years. It first opened in a stall in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 

The restaurant is known to serve classic Vietnamese-styled pho with rare beef, beef tripe, and beef brisket, to name a few. The dishes are often paired with herbs and bean sprouts on the side.

