Type of mushrooms constantly being recalled in Ontario over life-threatening bacteria

Ontario seems to have a serious problem with one popular type of mushroom that has now been recalled a whopping three times in just a few months due to potential contamination.

Health Canada just issued a new alert on Wednesday asking shoppers and vendors to yet again watch out for a brand of enoki mushrooms, which are popular in Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

Yes, it's definitely a recurring trend! — Dr. Ellis (@DrAnneEllis) November 22, 2023

According to this latest warning, O'Ya hoho enokis may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause everything from nausea and vomiting to confusion, persistent fever, and, in rare cases, death.

Unlike with other types of food poisoning, products riddled with Listeria may not look, smell or even taste spoiled.

Other brands of the same ingredient were recalled back in October and May for the exact same reason. And, though experts say it is more commonly found in cheese and cold cuts, manure-based fertilizers are usually the culprit in other cases.

"Listeria can be found in various forms of produce such as cabbage, salad greens and mushrooms, as they can be contaminated through the use of fertilizers," Dr. Gerald Evans, professor and chair of Queen's University's Division of Infectious Diseases, tells blogTO.

"Various animals carry Listeria in their GI tracts. In addition, cold storage techniques do not work as well for controlling the growth of Listeria as it is cold-tolerant and can still grow well at temperatures where other bacteria cannot."

As of November 22, People in Ontario and Quebec are being asked not to distribute, sell, serve, use or consume the O'Ya hoho fungi — labelled 100% Fresh Enoki Mushrooms in green and clear packaging — and to throw the goods out or return them if they have any in their fridge.

Anyone who has consumed the mushrooms in question and is feeling ill as a result is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Symptoms of listeriosis can appear anywhere from three to 70 days after ingestion, and include the above mentioned concerns, along with muscle aches, diarrhea, cramps, severe headache, neck stiffness, and loss of balance, the latter of three which are more severe.