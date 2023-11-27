Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
IKEA is doing an all-you-can-eat Swedish holiday buffet in Toronto

Prepare to be knee-deep in Swedish meatballs as IKEA is hosting an all-you-can-eat holiday buffet in stores across Toronto. 

For the ticket price of $24.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids, IKEA locations in Etobicoke and North York will offer endless favourites like marinated salmon, crispbread, cheese and, yes, their iconic Swedish meatballs at the annual Julbord buffet.

Tickets can only be purchased in-store at the IKEA Swedish Restaurant, and they're going fast. The event is already sold out in North York, with limited spots available in Etobicoke.

If dinner isn't your vibe, Julbord isn't the only holiday food event to be offered by IKEA in Toronto this winter: they're also hosting a breakfast with Santa buffet in select stores on December 9th, and there are still tickets available.

The Downtown Toronto and Scarborough Town Centre locations have been left out of the festivities this time around, but if an endless stream of Swedish meatballs is at the top of your Christmas list (as it should be), be sure to pick up your ticket soon.

