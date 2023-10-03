Eat & Drink
cong ca phe toronto

World famous Vietnamese cafe opening first Toronto location

Cong Ca Phe, an über-popular Vietnamese cafe chain, is about to land in Toronto. 

Already in bustling international locales like Korea, Malaysia, and (of course) Vietnam, we will soon get a taste of the Vietnamese coffee scene starting October 13.

But what makes this outpost different than the other coffee shops Toronto has to offer? I'm glad you asked, because if sippables like coffee coconut smoothies and classic Vietnamese coffee (served with condensed milk, as is tradition) are your vibe, you should probably make sure to swing by.

Founded by performance artist Linh Dung, the entire ethos of Cong Ca Phe is centred around the idea of evoking fond childhood memories and melding them with modern innovation and originality.

Another standout feature of the chain is its relationship with suppliers: all growing, harvesting, and roasting takes place in Vietnam, making their offerings as authentic as can be (and the next best thing to hopping on a plane to slake your caffeine cravings).

And if other locations are any indication, you won't be limited to just tasty coffee, either — the company is also famous for its milk tea and mooncakes.

You'll find Cong Ca Phe at 424 Bloor Street starting October 13.  

Lead photo by

Cong Ca Phe
