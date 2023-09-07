Toronto burger joint shut down by landlord for non-payment of rent

A Toronto burger joint was recently shut down for non-payment of rent by its landlord.

West Side Kitchen located at 449 Danforth Ave., is known for its double-stacked juicy burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, veggie alternatives, cheesy poutine, and onion rings.

A letter, titled "notice of termination," was posted to the restaurant's storefront on June 21, and revealed that due to non-payment of rent, the lease was terminated immediately.

The notice mentions that the landlord reserves the right to seek recovery of the rent arrears and all costs associated, including accelerated rent, loss of future rents, and deficiencies.

The restaurant was instructed that they had just five business days to remove their goods from the premises.

At the time of publication, the burger joint is still listed as "temporarily closed on Google," and no updates on a possible reopening date have been shared on their social media.