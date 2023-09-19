People in Ontario drag Wendy's after conflicting promotion chaos

Wendy's Canada was recently the target of dozens of complaints online regarding a conflicting offer in promotion of National Cheeseburger Day, which took place on Monday, Sept. 18.

The international fast-food restaurant chain sent out an email to its loyal customers ahead of the annual celebration which offered up, "two Dave's Singles for $2."

As avid cheeseburger connoisseurs made their way to their local Wendy's location or logged on to the chain's app to take advantage of the one-day deal, they were confronted with a few logistical issues.

"Just a heads up, your email that just went out for Cheeseburger Day is either wrong, or the app coupon is wrong. Gonna be some irrationally mad people today! Email says buy 2 FOR $2, app is buy one get one for $2," one of the complaints reads.

"Today is National Cheeseburger Day and we can't use the app to get the discounts. The app won't load. The manager at our local Wendy's won't honour the emails and refuses to assist. Many angry customers," another person wrote.

@WendysCanada - you had to expect the web traffic from your promotion, right?! Come on. Now what? pic.twitter.com/48hSZ9acKj — Matt (@Llewellyn_ML) September 18, 2023

Among the most common complaints was confusion regarding the offer itself, and whether it required customers to purchase one Dave's Single burger at its original price point before being eligible to buy another at a discounted rate of $2.

Would of loved to take advantage of your #NationalCheeseburgerDay special @WendysCanada but your app doesn’t want to work today 🤷‍♂️🍔😢 pic.twitter.com/bi3fDBeT9r — Jason Blakely (@TheRealJabone) September 18, 2023

Others complained that the app was malfunctioning, making it difficult to take advantage of the heavily discounted deal.

@WendysCanada what is this??? You guys lied? Went to get two for $2 and was told otherwise… pic.twitter.com/lqxshRpJmb — Manvir Chaudhari (@MarvellousMarv3) September 18, 2023

"Went to four different locations. They all said it wasn't in Canada. The email is from Wendy's Canada. And the app is not working. Tried on three devices. It's a great deal if you allowed customers to actually get it," one comment reads.

@WendysCanada Got your add for Get two Dave’s Singles® for $2.



This is actually not possible!! False Advertising!! BOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/xTUHk3U1Hh — Mike Rock (@ContesterMike) September 18, 2023

"We were so excited about National Cheeseburger Day that we unfortunately shared an email with conflicting offer details," a Wendy's spokesperson told blogTO.

"We quickly followed up with the correct offer for our customers to celebrate with us and we apologize for the inconvenience."