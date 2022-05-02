Wendy's launches breakfast in Toronto and here's what people think so far

Today marks the beginning of a new era.

Wendy's is now the newest contender alongside Tim Hortons and McDonalds in the list of fast food breakfast menus, serving coffee and breakfast sandwiches every day from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

People are losing their minds over the new breakfast launch, and the internet is exploding with comments and reviews.

There are currently four items on the menu:

a breakfast baconator smothered in swiss cheese hollandaise sauce with six (!) strips of bacon

a sausage/bacon egg and cheese croissant

a frosty-ccino made with cold brew coffee and a choice of chocolate or vanilla frosty

seasoned potato wedges.

Online comments are surprisingly very positive so far, giving lots of praise to the hot honey sauce that comes with the seasoned potato wedges.

As well as the potato wedges themselves, a contrast to the usual hashbrowns served at other chains -

Lowkey the @Wendys breakfast sandwiches are fire AF!! They need to ALWAYS give those seasoned fries throughout the day — Carlos C. Rodriguez (@carlosviejonvoz) April 28, 2022

Of course, not everyone had a positive experience.

I can see why no one was in line for @wendys breakfast. Cold food, no cheese, practically empty sandwich. Bacon that’s been ground into bits. pic.twitter.com/X5edERLCly — Kate (@DarkAthena) April 30, 2022

But, for now, things seem to be looking up Wendy's.

There was a considerable amount of hype around @Wendys new breakfast menu… After trying it two days in a row, I am here to report that it lives up to the hype. pic.twitter.com/0axtVI4tfV — Scott Onuczko (@MrOnuczko) May 1, 2022

If there's one consistent criticism so far is that restaurants stop serving the menu at 10:30 a.m, which is too early for some.

Dear @Wendys nobody wants burgers @ 10:30 push that to at least 11 or 11:30 that’s crazy — iiCHiBAN TRAPSTAR (@TRAPGENIUS) April 26, 2022

Even rival Burger King had something to say about this.

whoever decided that 10:31 is lunch time i wanna talk — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 2, 2022

The breakfast menu at Wendy's is now available in Toronto and cities across Canada. You can order via delivery apps too.