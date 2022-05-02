Wendy's launches breakfast in Toronto and here's what people think so far
Today marks the beginning of a new era.
Wendy's is now the newest contender alongside Tim Hortons and McDonalds in the list of fast food breakfast menus, serving coffee and breakfast sandwiches every day from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Wendys got breakfast! pic.twitter.com/uWm2ACeHHK— Jim "Game Pass" Ventures #100gamesin1year (@Jimventures) April 26, 2022
People are losing their minds over the new breakfast launch, and the internet is exploding with comments and reviews.
. @Wendys breakfast is OFF THE CHARTS GOOD!! 👍👍👍— TRM (@Todd_Moggey) April 28, 2022
😋 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/u3ojof7S3M
There are currently four items on the menu:
Online comments are surprisingly very positive so far, giving lots of praise to the hot honey sauce that comes with the seasoned potato wedges.
@WendysCanada just got some Wendy’s breakfast it’s so good!!! #wendys #breakfast #wendysbreakfast #fastfood #yummy pic.twitter.com/PrMR7pEXch— Katelynn (@KatelynnKateLuv) April 27, 2022
As well as the potato wedges themselves, a contrast to the usual hashbrowns served at other chains -
Lowkey the @Wendys breakfast sandwiches are fire AF!! They need to ALWAYS give those seasoned fries throughout the day— Carlos C. Rodriguez (@carlosviejonvoz) April 28, 2022
Of course, not everyone had a positive experience.
I can see why no one was in line for @wendys breakfast. Cold food, no cheese, practically empty sandwich. Bacon that’s been ground into bits. pic.twitter.com/X5edERLCly— Kate (@DarkAthena) April 30, 2022
But, for now, things seem to be looking up Wendy's.
There was a considerable amount of hype around @Wendys new breakfast menu… After trying it two days in a row, I am here to report that it lives up to the hype. pic.twitter.com/0axtVI4tfV— Scott Onuczko (@MrOnuczko) May 1, 2022
If there's one consistent criticism so far is that restaurants stop serving the menu at 10:30 a.m, which is too early for some.
Dear @Wendys nobody wants burgers @ 10:30 push that to at least 11 or 11:30 that’s crazy— iiCHiBAN TRAPSTAR (@TRAPGENIUS) April 26, 2022
Even rival Burger King had something to say about this.
whoever decided that 10:31 is lunch time i wanna talk— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 2, 2022
The breakfast menu at Wendy's is now available in Toronto and cities across Canada. You can order via delivery apps too.
Join the conversation Load comments