Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
wendys breakfast

Wendy's launches breakfast in Toronto and here's what people think so far

Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today marks the beginning of a new era. 

Wendy's is now the newest contender alongside Tim Hortons and McDonalds in the list of fast food breakfast menus, serving coffee and breakfast sandwiches every day from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

People are losing their minds over the new breakfast launch, and the internet is exploding with comments and reviews.

There are currently four items on the menu:

  • a breakfast baconator smothered in swiss cheese hollandaise sauce with six (!) strips of bacon
  • a sausage/bacon egg and cheese croissant
  • a frosty-ccino made with cold brew coffee and a choice of chocolate or vanilla frosty
  • seasoned potato wedges.

Online comments are surprisingly very positive so far, giving lots of praise to the hot honey sauce that comes with the seasoned potato wedges. 

As well as the potato wedges themselves, a contrast to the usual hashbrowns served at other chains - 

Of course, not everyone had a positive experience. 

But, for now, things seem to be looking up Wendy's.

If there's one consistent criticism so far is that restaurants stop serving the menu at 10:30 a.m, which is too early for some. 

Even rival Burger King had something to say about this.

The breakfast menu at Wendy's is now available in Toronto and cities across Canada. You can order via delivery apps too.

Lead photo by

A Low Down Dirty Shane

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Wendy's launches breakfast in Toronto and here's what people think so far

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

There's a massive pizza festival near Toronto this spring

Toronto is getting a new sky-high restaurant with a 360 degree view of the city

Toronto might soon make it legal to drink in parks

Two friends found startup to change the way Toronto restaurants package food

Restaurant known for its sandwiches opening second Toronto location

Toronto store known for its popcorn has closed remaining storefront