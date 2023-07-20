Man goes on racist public freakout on teens outside a Toronto Wendy's over juice

An angry man has secured the title of Toronto's biggest juicehead after being caught on camera losing it on a group of teens outside of a Toronto Wendy's location over, yes, juice.

A customer inside the fast-food restaurant at Dundas St. E and Sumach in Regent Park began filming the individual after he started getting particularly heated, screaming at five youths, who seem fairly unbothered.

The filmer explains that the fight started "over getting juice," before opening the door so the argument can be heard more clearly. In the background, another bystander says, "the kids did nothing."

"What are you gonna do?" the man yells, quickly approaching a teen about his size in a red sweatshirt, who replies that he doesn't want to fight.

"Then walk away," the aggressor continues. "Shut the fuck up, don't talk to me, don't fucking irritate me, you understand?"

The young man in the red, who remains cool and collected, can be heard repeatedly telling and gesturing for the man to calm down.

Trigger warning: The following video contains a racial slur.

Adult male got into an argument with children. Threatened them and walked away. https://t.co/wEgg9co2I2 — Kyle (@kvvyle_) July 20, 2023

The clip cuts, presumably as the filmer thinks the confrontation has eased, only to return to the man bellowing "shut up," again into the kids' faces.

"I'm going," the boy says, turning to leave with his friends as the man storms off.

"Just leave it, guys," the filmer agrees, following the perpetrator as he stalks away in his Volcom shirt.

He then yells a racial slur with his back turned, causing uproar among everyone in audible range, with people yelling for him to "shut the eff up" as he heads to the street corner.

"You racist pig, that's what it is," a person can be heard saying as others outside tell the teens, now understandably far more reactive, not to pursue him. "You can't argue with crazy."

Of course, people online are expressing their disgust at the man's behaviour, and trolling him with comments such as "Sir, this is a Wendy's" and "another man about to lose his job over Wendy's juice."