Toronto restaurant bans local TikTok influencer

TikTok influencer Zain Faisal, also known as mr.bindasbanda on the popular platform, was recently banned from Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger, a Little India mainstay.

The ban is a first for the self-professed comedian who is known for pranks that push the boundaries of good taste.

To his thousands of TikTok followers, Zain Faisal's appeal — should you want to call it that — lies in his complete disregard for decency and other people's feelings.

Adept at the type of potty-skewed, obnoxious humour the under-12 set can't resist, Faisal has built a following by posting uncomfortable videos of his harassment of unsuspecting victims.

A place known for full-flavoured, Pakistani street-food favourites, Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger has been in business since 2002.

One customer the team would rather have done without, though, was Faisal, who targeted the restaurant after receiving an anonymous request to do so.

"I was playing a fake food inspector and just making goofy comments," explains Faisal, adding that those "goofy" comments included accusing the owner of swapping bodily fluids for milk in customers' tea. Unconvincingly, he adds, "I was not expecting him to get so mad. I regret hurting the uncle's feelings."

In the wake of the distressing incident, the restaurant team clapped back, posting a notice to the restaurant's window that reads: "Banned From New Burger Station" and below, "Tik Toker Bindas Banda."

The sign goes on, detailing, "This letter is to notify you that in accordance with the provisions of the trespass to property act R.S.O. 1980, C. 511, you are hereby advised that you are not to enter upon the restaurant New Burger Station."

Though management could not be reached for additional comment, it's safe to say nobody at the restaurant was amused by Faisal's performance.

For his part, Faisal says, "I honestly feel saddened by the ban." Whether or not that's a sincere statement is hard to say. What is certain, is that Faisal won't be welcome at Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger anytime soon.