Eat & Drink
Christine Peddie
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
desi burger toronto

Toronto restaurant bans local TikTok influencer

Eat & Drink
Christine Peddie
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

TikTok influencer Zain Faisal, also known as mr.bindasbanda on the popular platform, was recently banned from Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger, a Little India mainstay.

The ban is a first for the self-professed comedian who is known for pranks that push the boundaries of good taste.

To his thousands of TikTok followers, Zain Faisal's appeal — should you want to call it that — lies in his complete disregard for decency and other people's feelings.

Adept at the type of potty-skewed, obnoxious humour the under-12 set can't resist, Faisal has built a following by posting uncomfortable videos of his harassment of unsuspecting victims.

A place known for full-flavoured, Pakistani street-food favourites, Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger has been in business since 2002.

One customer the team would rather have done without, though, was Faisal, who targeted the restaurant after receiving an anonymous request to do so.

@mr.bindasbanda Fake health inspector prank at a desi restaurant 😭 #prank #desitiktok #browntiktok #pakistani #indian #fyp #punjabi #toronto ♬ original sound - Bindas Banda

"I was playing a fake food inspector and just making goofy comments," explains Faisal, adding that those "goofy" comments included accusing the owner of swapping bodily fluids for milk in customers' tea. Unconvincingly, he adds, "I was not expecting him to get so mad. I regret hurting the uncle's feelings."

In the wake of the distressing incident, the restaurant team clapped back, posting a notice to the restaurant's window that reads: "Banned From New Burger Station" and below, "Tik Toker Bindas Banda."

desi burger toronto

A sign outside the restaurant announcing the ban. Photo by blogTO.

The sign goes on, detailing, "This letter is to notify you that in accordance with the provisions of the trespass to property act R.S.O. 1980, C. 511, you are hereby advised that you are not to enter upon the restaurant New Burger Station." 

Though management could not be reached for additional comment, it's safe to say nobody at the restaurant was amused by Faisal's performance.

desi burger toronto

The restaurant is in the heart of Little India. Photo by blogTO.

For his part, Faisal says, "I honestly feel saddened by the ban." Whether or not that's a sincere statement is hard to say. What is certain, is that Faisal won't be welcome at Lahore Chaat & Desi Burger anytime soon.

Lead photo by

TikTok
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant bans local TikTok influencer

Caribbean restaurant that's been a Toronto favourite for 23 years is permanently closing

Toronto was just ranked one of the best brunch cities in the world

Canadian TikToker discovers No Name chip rip-off when weighing bag

Toronto is getting a new Mexican restaurant from the owners of popular spot

Toronto dessert shop known for its waffles has permanently closed

Toronto restaurant that opened with huge hype has closed and been replaced

Canadian grocery flyer from the future shows prices in 2054