Toronto is getting a Mexican food and culture festival this month

Make sure to mark your calendars, because a massive festival in celebration of Mexican Independence Day is headed for Toronto this month, and you can expect lots of performances, art, and of course, food. 

This year marks Mexico's 213th year of independence, and lots of local restaurants and vendors will be stationed at a popular downtown square for the celebration. 

The free one-day event will feature a mix of traditional and contemporary Mexican dance, music, authentic Mexican food, culture, crafts, and art. 

If you're craving tacos, tamales, tortas, sopes, or aguas frescas, make sure to check out the dozens of booths and vendors that will be onsite, including El Trompo, La Mexicana, Tacos 101, and Tita's Mexican Food

While you're munching away on some delicious food, you can tune into the impressive lineup of musical performances, which includes Mariachi bands and local artists who will keep your heart thumping all day long.

Mexican Independence 2023 Celebrations take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Nathan Phillips Square from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Tita's Mexican Food
