Toronto dessert shop known for its waffles has permanently closed

A Toronto dessert shop known for its inventive and Asian-inspired waffles has permanently closed after five years in business.

Grandmama's Waffles first began serving up colourful waffles at 363 Clinton St. in 2018, with their original beer batter waffles using non-alcoholic beer instead of milk and coconut batter waffles using coconut milk, tapioca, and rice flour.

Flavours at the tiny shop included hot chocolate, ube, peanut butter and bacon, and black sesame, and there was also no shortage of waffle ice cream sandwiches to munch on.

In a message posted to its storefront this month, the dessert shop announced its bittersweet closure.

"Retired! We sold a lot of waffles, we made a lot of friends, but we didn't make a lot of money, so it has come to an end. Thanks to everyone who tried Grandmama's Waffles over the last five years. Special thanks to your Clinton Street Crew and all our neighbours that kept us going through our four years in Koreatown," the announcement reads.

The heartbreaking closure resulted in dozens of reactions from fellow sweet tooths who indulged in the shop's imaginative treats for the last several years.

"Oh man. We're happy we got to try your amazing treats when we got the chance! Best of luck," one person wrote.

"You will certainly be missed! Thanks for the great times spent in that little waffle shop! They are memories that won't be forgotten," another comment reads.

While the waffle shop has now permanently closed, staff encouraged fans of the business to check out their new cookbook on Amazon for all their coveted recipes.