Apple picking at Ontario farms is now open for the season

Apple picking season in Ontario has now begun, with many orchards near Toronto having opened over the Labour Day weekend that are full of ripe varieties ready to be plucked.

Throughout September, more and more apple types will come into season, and you can find updates on what's available on each orchard's website or social media pages.

Head to Luna Farms in Stoney Creek for ripe Macintosh and Gala apples, with Gingergold anticipated to ripen shortly. While you're there, take advantage of plum picking while supplies last.

Luna Farms does not require an entrance fee, and the cost for apples is determind by what you pick.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards in Brampton grows over 20 apple varieties, with farm animals, an onsite cafe, fresh apple cider, and riverside views.

Prima, Gravenstein, Macintosh and Gingergold apples are now available for picking. No reservations are required as the farm takes walk-ins only, and is only open on weekends in September and October.

Pre-purchased tickets are required before visiting Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm in Milton, where Sunrise and Silken apples are now ripe for picking.

In the coming weeks, more of Chudleigh's nearly 20 apple varieties are expected to be ready. Tickets run at $16.50 per adult and includes three-hour access to the farm, which boasts everything from nature trails to live music to wagon rides.

You'll currently find Gingergold apples in season at family-owned Applewood Farm in Stouffville, which sprawls over 32 acres and includes a children's play area, wagon rides, farm animals, a chip truck, and pre-packaged goods to shop at their market.

Admission is $10 per person above the age of 3, and apples are charged per bag (which you can purchase onsite).

September is peak season for apple picking in Ontario, and there are many orchards near Toronto to explore for your favourite varieties.