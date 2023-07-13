Honey, honey, there's a Mamma Mia-themed dining experience coming to Toronto this fall and it'll transport you straight to the Greek Islands — no passport necessary.

Paying homage to the original musical, you can expect to hear all your favourite songs, party just like Donna and her free-lovin' pals, and maybe indulge in some vacay vibes without all the muss and fuss of air travel.

And if you like your dinner with a side of panache and performance, you'll probably love that there's a theatrical component, with performers serenading you throughout your meal.

I don't know about you, but I already have "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," stuck in my head and I'm not even mad about it.

Mamma Mia joins the ranks of other themed dining events, like Alice in Wonderland and Hansel & Gretel, that are slated to to arrive in the latter half of 2023.

Early Bird tickets are currently available, with the final dates and location details to come in the near future.

For $99, your ticket includes a three-course Mediterranean dinner, theatrical performance, and access to the post-dinner disco party.