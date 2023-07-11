Toronto is getting an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail experience

The Alice in Wonderland cocktail experience is returning to Toronto this fall, and it's the perfect chance to dive back down the rabbit hole.

Hot on the heels of the Hansel & Gretel cocktail experience arriving in September, the event promises to be chock-full of weird and zany displays, plus riddles and mysteries to solve while you're there.

You'll find all your favourite characters (let's be honest, it just wouldn't be the same without the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit!), or you can test your wits by participating in a human-sized chess match.

While you're uncovering secret messages in backwards mirrors, playing croquet, or having yourself a nice lil' tea party, you'll get to create (then sip on) smoking cocktail concoctions.

Early Bird tickets are currently available, with the final date and location details to come in the near future.

Your ticket includes a welcome beverage, two bespoke drinks, and a sweet treat, plus 90 minutes in Wonderland.