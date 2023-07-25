Toronto is getting an Indonesian food festival this weekend

The Indonesian Food Festival is coming back to Toronto this weekend, taking over Yonge and Dundas Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29 — and it's totally free.

Joining the ranks of other Asian food festivals happening in the city this summer (like Lucky Lion Night Market and the Waterfront Night Market), it's organized by the Indonesian Consulate and transforming the square into a lively celebration of Indonesian culture and food.

As with previous years, you can expect over twenty unique food vendors serving traditional Indonesian cuisine, shopping opportunities, and cultural performances.

Try some savoury Beef Rendang or munch on juicy Sate Ayam skewers from Nai Nai Indonesian Food, grab some Batagor for a light snack at Batavia Cafe, and finish it all off by sipping a sweet coconut-y glass of Ice Kuwut Bali from Waroeng Barokah.

For those looking to shop, there will be tons of vendors selling souvenirs, Indonesian groceries, and clothing.

If you want to take a taste of the festival home with you, grab a DIY noodle kit from Bakmi Tam or shop at OEY Trading Co for Indonesian groceries.

Art lovers should definitely check out the detailed wood sculptures featuring traditional Indonesian dancers and other handmade crafts from Bali Authentic Coffee and Gallery, or if fashion is more your vibe, you can stop by Coreta Indonesia to find a sweet new outfit.

Traditional music and dance performances will also be featured throughout the day, including the soothing bamboo sounds of an Angklung ensemble, the intricate dance moves of Ratoh Jaroe, and a special performance by pop and R&B singer-songwriter Ley Vara.

If visiting the festival makes you want to book a flight to Indonesia, you'll probably be glad to know that on-site tourist information booths will help guide and educate you on the process.

For a detailed list of vendors, visit the organizer's website.