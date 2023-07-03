Papa John's is opening a new location in Toronto and locals aren't happy

Papa John's is preparing to launch a new location in Etobicoke—but not if the local community has anything to say about it.

A picture posted to a local Facebook group of the American pizza company's signage above a storefront at Lakeshore and 25th street sparked up a debate among the neighbourhood's residents.

While some were just happy the new business was "not another cannabis store," the majority of locals were expressing their disapproval at the news.

Dozens of comments left beneath the post cited restaurant founder John Schnatter's past of racism and sexual misconduct as they lobbied to boycott the new Etobicoke location.

Others pointed to their desire to support local small businesses like Revolver Pizza Co., Adriano's Pizza and 850 Degrees Pizzeria rather than the massive American franchise, which operates a handful of other locations throughout Toronto.

For now, the restaurant is expected to open its doors on July 5—though, it's unclear if they'll receive much local patronage.