No Frills slammed for steep prices on basic grocery items

There's no shortage of shoppers expressing their frustrations towards grocery chains for outrageous prices, and No Frills seems to be the latest target.



Several Canadians have taken to Twitter recently, slamming the discount supermarket's not-so-discounted prices.



"Woah #GalenWeston. $8.49 at No Frills for a small bag of frozen raspberries? Do tell your poor customers where they're to buy affordable fruit," one person tweeted.

The photo shows a bag of President's Choice organic frozen whole red raspberries on sale for two for $14, or $8.49 each.



Many replied in the comments advising the shopper not to buy anything labelled organic because it'll always cost more.



Others agreed with the original tweet.



"What is also terrible is that to get the lower price, you have to buy two of everything. When you are having issues with how to afford paying for just one," replied another frustrated customer. "And wondering which items you can cross off your list because your budget only allows for half of what you used to buy."

Another person tweeted a now deleted photo of the price of raspberry jam at No Frills.



"This is No Frills, one of the 'cheaper' grocery stores in Ontario. For fookin JAM!!🤦‍♀️," they wrote.

The photo showed Smucker's jam selling for $7.29 a jar. The Twitter user also mentioned how they only buy what's on sale and have to shop at over five grocery stores weekly.



"If I didn't, my family would eat like sh*te. I would never pay $7 for Smuckers. Sadly these days, $4.99 is considered a sale," they tweeted.



While the Twitter user also blamed the carbon tax in her post, many quickly disagreed in the replies.



"This isn't the carbon tax. It's the Loblaw Corporation's greed as it posts record profits quarter after quarter," commented one person. "If you want to blame the government, blame its refusal to break up the monopolies that allow vertically-integrated giant corporations to set whatever prices they like."

These grocery struggles come amid Loblaw's latest report revealing that it made $508 million in the last three months.



Even those visiting Canada from other countries are shocked by the grocery prices.