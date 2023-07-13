Joey restaurant in Toronto slammed with 12 infractions by health inspectors

A Joey restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they detected multiple infractions.

Joey Yorkdale, located at 3401 Dufferin St. Unit-305B was issued a conditional pass notice on July 12 after health inspectors found 12 infractions — three of which were crucial, six significant, and three minor.

The Vancouver-based casual restaurant chain currently operates over 30 locations across North America and offers a menu full of shareable plates, sushi, salads, handheld mains, steak, and hearty bowls.

The crucial infractions involved failing to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," storing ice in an unsanitary manner, and failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Significant infractions included using "equipment not free from cracks in contact with food," as well as using "utensils not of readily cleanable form."

Minor infractions ranged from sanitary conditions in the food-handling room to failing to ensure that the equipment surface was sanitized as necessary.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant received a conditional pass notice, they will remain open for service as staff work through all of the issues raised by health inspectors.