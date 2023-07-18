Toronto diner slapped with 12 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto diner that's been a neighbourhood classic for over 40 years was recently flagged by health inspectors after they found several infractions.

Frankie's Diner, located at 994 Queen St. W., was issued a conditional pass notice on July 12 after inspectors detected a dozen infractions — two of which were crucial, five significant, and five minor.

The cozy family-owned restaurant was first established in the Queen West neighbourhood in 1978 and is well known for its hearty breakfast meals, housemade burgers, and sandwiches.

One of the crucial infractions involved failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration, while significant infractions ranged from failing to "maintain frozen food in frozen state until sold," to failing to "maintain records of pest control measures taken."

Minor infractions included failing to "ensure food handler in food premise protects against contamination by hair," and failing to ensure that the restaurant's equipment surface was sanitized as necessary.

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

A conditional pass notice means the restaurant will remain open as staff work through all of the issues raised by inspectors, and will be reassessed to ensure that all of the infractions have been addressed.