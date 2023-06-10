Eat & Drink
Aswin Nair
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Taste of Manila 2023

Toronto is getting a massive Filipino street festival this summer

Toronto's biggest Filipino festival, Taste of Manila, is back for a 10th year this summer, and it promises to be a big one.

As the largest Filipino street festival outside of the Philippines, it attracts more than 400,000 visitors from across North America, where you get to eat tons of delicious food, watch dance performances and listen to live music.

You'll get to eat dishes like pancit, adobo, lechon, and sisig among many others. 

There are also plenty of games and contests if you're feeling particularly competitive (or just want to show up your friends).

The streets will be completely shut down, making room for artisan stalls, stages, and even a motorcade.

The two-day event will be held on August 19th and 20th in Little Manila.

Jesse Milns
