Alexa Gregoris
Posted 4 hours ago
pick your own strawberries ontario

Pick-your-own strawberries at Ontario farms opens for the season next week

Alexa Gregoris
Posted 4 hours ago
Pick-your-own strawberries season is opening at Ontario farms within the next few days.  

Peak strawberry-picking season actually starts next week, and farms across Ontario are welcoming the public to pick their own berries. 

Most farms open for local strawberry season by mid-June, with the fruitful experience lasting until late July.  

The highly popular Downey's Strawberry & Apple Farm in Caledon will be opening June 20. This year, you'll be able to pick 2 litres of strawberries for $14.

You can also pick raspberries at Downey's starting July 5th, so get your baskets ready for all the berries they have to offer. 

Reesor's Farm in Markham will also be opening mid-June for strawberry picking and sweet corn in July.  The farm requires reservations in advance for a one-hour picking time slot.

About an hour north from Toronto, you'll find Organics Farm, where you'll have access to the strawberry fields on a first-come, first-served basis — no reservations required!

The farm's strawberry season begins on June 17, and you're given a 2-litre basket for filling with your own fruit upon arrival. 

Hop on the farm's wagon at Barrie Hill Farms in Springwater to enter the 25-acre strawberry fields, as they open at the end of June. 

The farm grows three varieties of strawberries: Annapolis, Jewel, and Albion. You can pick a one 2-litre basket of berries for $8.75. 

This list will give you more options for other popular farms for strawberry picking near Toronto.

NatureFriend
