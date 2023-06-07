Toronto is getting a restaurant where all the food is made by chefs living with HIV

It's Pride Month, and that means the city is abuzz with fun activities and events happening at all your favourite spots.

On June 14th, Casey House (a specialty hospital and centre dedicated to caring for people living with HIV) will be hosting HIV+ Eatery, an evening filled with specialty cocktails, plus a swanky multi-course dinner — all prepared by people living with HIV.

Since starting in 2017 as a three-day pop-up aimed at ending HIV+ stigma, the event has grown in scale and become a popular annual fundraiser.

So much so, in fact, that tickets to this year's edition are completely sold out with all proceeds going to towards Casey House programs and services.

HIV+ Eatery will be held at on June 14th at 134 Peter Street. The cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m., with a multicourse dinner to follow.