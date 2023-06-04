Eat & Drink
amicos pizza toronto

Toronto pizza joint permanently closes after 45 years

A pizza joint in Toronto that first opened its doors in 1978 abruptly announced its closure this week.

Amico's Pizza, a fixture in Parkdale at 1648 Queen St. West, posted on social media that the decision to close was due to "various factors, including evolving market trends and economic challenges."

The pizzeria was not the place you'd go to for the trendiest toppings nor were they particularly on top of their Instagram game.

Instead, they just did good, solid pizza and pasta and were open very late, until 4 a.m. most nights.

The last day in business for Amico's Pizza was May 31.

Amico's Pizza
