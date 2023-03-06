Toronto is getting a fancy VIP counter serving dollar hot dogs

If you're a fan of cheap hot dogs, you're going to be excited about a new counter in Toronto selling them for only a dollar.

Schneiders is announcing they're opening a Schneiders Porch location as part of the renovations at the Rogers Centre, and it'll feature a counter dedicated to their famous Loonie Dogs.

They're calling it a "brand-new hot dog headquarters" "for a one-of-a-kind, elevated hot dog experience."

The best part is, the hot dogs aren't the only thing that will feel VIP: the space should also offer excellent views of the ballpark for anyone visiting the space.

The new open-air space will be located on the 200 level overlooking the right field and can accommodate a capacity of 150 throughout games.

It also encompasses a front row space with a capacity of 20 that can be reserved for groups.

But back to those cheap dogs: the Loonie Dogs Night tradition is coming back again, and the Schneiders Porch will be its new central hub, with a Loonie Dogs counter at the space. The dogs will be available every Tuesday starting April 25.

There will also be a Porch concession stand at section 209 with exclusive hot dog menu selections.

"The Schneiders Porch is designed true to the brand's authentic recipes, high craftsmanship standards, and irresistible taste," said Casey Richards, President and Chief Growth Officer of Maple Leaf Foods.