Toronto is getting a Sailor Moon-themed pop-up cafe next month

Moon prism power, make up!

Calling all of Toronto’s Sailor Moon fans — your favourite Sailor Senshi will be brought to life with a Sailor Moon-themed maid cafe at Oishiii Sweets this April!

This year’s Sailor Moon-themed maid cafe, “Moon Princess Halation” (named after Sailor Moon’s moonlight-based attack), is organized by Sweet Dreamin and will run for two days.

Just like in previous years, you can expect an afternoon tea menu with themed baked goods, like sugar cookies, choux pastries, scones and panna cotta. You can also indulge in small lunch items, like croissant sandwiches and a mini soup bisque.

Along with your sweets and drinks, you can also enjoy a variety of tableside games and entertainment hosted by the staff maids and a mini live performance. Similar to their Sailor Moon-themed events in the past, the staff maids will all be dressed as various Sailor Scouts.

The idea of a maid cafe itself originates from Akihabara—Japan’s anime, manga, gaming and electronics hub — and is a type of cosplay restaurant where waitresses typically dressed in French-style maid outfits serve their customers, as a maid would treat their masters or mistresses.

There is a set of etiquette rules that come with visiting a maid cafe, however — organizers typically ask that patrons stay mindful of the staff maids, by refraining from touching them or asking them any personal questions.

Oishiii Sweets is no stranger to hosting anime-themed events and maid cafes — the Scarborough-based cafe with cute, Japanese-style sweets has been home to events like a Pokémon-themed maid cafe, and a Studio-Ghibli pop-up cafe.

This isn’t the first time Oishiii Sweets and Sweet Dreamin have teamed up, either. The team has been responsible for bringing tons of anime-themed and Japan-inspired cafes and pop-up events to Toronto in the past, like a Demon Slayer-themed pop-up maid cafe.

The Moon Princess Halation Sailor Moon maid cafe will be hosted at 3376 Kennedy Rd. Unit 2, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Tickets start at around $68 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, with a choice of six time slots.