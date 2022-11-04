Toronto is getting a Studio Ghibli pop-up cafe this month

A pop-up cafe is coming to Toronto this month that's all about Studio Ghibli.

Oishiii Sweets is already known for their super cute, picture-perfect treats like intricately decorated sugar cookies and cakes, as well as mochi muffins and soft serve.

The cafe has already adopted different themes like a Pokemon-themed maid cafe, but now they're going to be doing a pop-up themed around Studio Ghibli.

In case you've been living under a rock, Studio Ghibli is the animation studio behind popular whimsical movies like My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service and Spirited Away.

The event will consist of an afternoon tea service with Ghibli-themed baked goods and drinks served by servers in cosplay from different movies. The space will also be decorated thematically with local vendors selling Studio-Ghibli-themed items.

Oishiii is putting on the event for its three-year anniversary.

"Studio Ghibli, and our love for Japan, was a big inspirational factor in every facet of our business, from the name to the flavours and themes of our pastries. We wished to pay homage to that by celebrating this year's anniversary by having a two-day Studio Ghibli-themed afternoon tea event," Tiffany Li of Studio Ghibli tells blogTO.

"We've teased the upcoming event, and demand has already been astronomically high. We've had to turn down advance purchase requests."

The Ghibli Afternoon Tea Pop-up put on by Oishiii Sweets will run from November 26 to 27, but be aware, you'll want to keep an eye out for tickets because they'll be extremely limited.

Oishiii is hoping the tickets will be available on their website starting this weekend that's $110 for two people or $220 for parties of four.