Famous donut sign topples over after Ontario snowstorm

It seems as though one notable Ontario landmark couldn't handle all the pressure from Friday's rare "thundersnow."

The giant donut that sits atop The Sunshine Doughnut Co. store in Burlington was knocked over by strong winds during last weekend's fierce snowstorm.

The donut ultimately succumbed to the intense winds and precipitation and landed in the store's parking area.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and crews have been busy cleaning up the delicious mess.

The bakery even posted a picture with the fallen donut and thanked all of its customers for continuing their support following the tragedy.

People from Toronto have been making the hour-long trip to Burlington for several years just to take selfies and Instagram pictures in front of the mega-sized donut.

blogTO reached out to Sunshine Doughnut Co. for an update on when customers can expect the massive donut to be propped up again, but did not receive a response in time for this article.

For now, sweet tooths in the GTA will have to mourn the temporary loss of the massive landmark that dazzled in the skyline and led you to hot and fresh donuts every time.