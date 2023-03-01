10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurant openings in Toronto include some very exciting arrivals. Chef-driven spots have opened from both local and non-local chefs, creating bites that range from straight-up comforting to downright inspirational.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Conzo's in Bloordale has evolved into this similar but spiffed up new spot that combines the pizzas that formerly made up the majority of their menu along with the pasta and parm dishes people line up for at Sugo next door.

The brainchild of Israeli chef Eyal Shani, this restaurant on Bay just north of Bloor is where you can get a taste of what he calls wild Mediterranean street food. That includes cheeseburger pitas, whole heads of cauliflower and green beans that many claim are addictive.

Inside this new Yorkville hotel, you'll find Dia, a restaurant where you can enjoy cocktails and wine with salads and pastas in a stunningly designed, plush space.

This new Asian fusion spot has touched down in Parkdale serving dishes like steak frites with Asian sauces, salmon carpaccio and dumplings. The best part? No tipping is necessary as employees are paid a living wage.

Chef David Brace has just opened a place of his own in Roncesvalles Village after years of heading up Italian kitchens. Lovers of classic bistro fare and fun wallpaper will be in heaven at this new nook.

Sandwiches from DAM are being served alongside alcohol for the first time at this new Bloordale hangout that serves lunch during the day and snack bar-type offerings like mussels at night.

One Love may be gone from the Annex, but it's been replaced by this restaurant that's keeping the Caribbean takeout tradition alive with more great veggie dishes alongside meat ones, as well as saltfish breakfasts.

Those who have been missing Sabai Sabai can now satisfy their cravings at this new restaurant from the same owners that just opened near Yonge and Wellesley. Expect curries and noodles with Lao flavours.

DaanGo has been through a lot of iterations in Scarborough, but now they're reviving their DaanGo Cafe brunch concept as a collab with Me.n.u. You can still expect Hong-Kong-influenced breakfast dishes like chicken and bubble waffles.

Wing lovers, you've got a new place to try out over 100 flavours of wings at this restaurant on St. Clair West that's casual in nature but serious about comfort food. In addition to wings, you can also chow down on quesadillas and build-your-own loaded fries.