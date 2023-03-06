Toronto is getting a Filipino restaurant month for the second year in a row

The first Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada debuted in Toronto last year, and now the prix fixe restaurant festival is back for a second year.

Taking place throughout the month of April, the prix fixe menus are intended to highlight the diversity of Filipino cuisine and the creativity of Filipino chefs.

40 restaurants across seven Canadian provinces and 18 cities participated in 2022, and they're hoping even more will participate this year.

Throughout the month, there will also be opportunities to win local and national prizes like trip accommodations and dining vouchers to participating restaurants.

Filipino Restaurant Month is run by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General in Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, and the special month will have a presence across Canada in Alberta, Newfoundland & Labrador, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

"Year 2 of the FRMC promises to be bigger and better as it will build on the success of our inaugural run last year. We encourage the 957,000-strong Filipino community across Canada to become our ambassadors of goodwill and join us in promoting and mainstreaming Filipino cuisine in this country," said Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron.

The full list of restaurants and menus has not yet been finalized, but past participating restaurants included Wilson's Haus of Lechon, Lechon Republik, Casa Manila, FV Foods and B's Sizzling Kitchen.

A hybrid press conference held at the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary on March 20, 2023 will launch the annual event and officially announce the participating restaurants.

You can also get updates by checking the Facebook page for Filipino Restaurant Month.