Toronto is getting Canada's first ever Filipino Restaurant Month with prix fixe menus

For the first time ever, restaurants across Canada are celebrating Filipino Restaurant Month, and many spots in Toronto will have prix fixe menus for the occasion.

Nine restaurants in total are participating in Toronto in various neighbourhoods around the city. Only one other restaurant in Ontario is participating outside the Toronto area, Tamis Cafe in Ottawa.

Filipino Restaurant Month will last the entire month of April, but some restaurants are only doing certain prix fixe menus for specific periods of time within that month.

Islas Filipino BBQ in Parkdale is doing one $25 prix fixe dinner for the whole month of April of lumpia, Ilocos kare kare bagnet and karioka (deep-fried rice balls) for dessert.

Kanto by Tita Flips at Market 707 on Dundas West is doing a month-long $25 prix fixe lunch of lumpia Shanghai or lumpia sariwa, lechon kawali or chicken inasal or daing na bangus or vegan laing, and a dessert of mini turon or leche flan.

Their prix fixe dinner is the same price but you can also choose from ukoy for your appetizer and ube ice cream for dessert. Entree options for dinner are sizzling sisig or beef kare kare or piyanggang chicken or vegan sisig.

Eglinton West's Lechon Republik is doing a month-long $25 prix fixe lunch of pork spring rolls, lechon and buko pandan, and an even less expensive $20 dinner of pork spring rolls, dinakdakan or sisig and leche flan.

Four restaurants in North York are also getting in on the action.

Casa Manila is doing a pricier prix fixe kamayan lunch and dinner for $43.95 with vegan options and an ultimate buko pandan con hielo for dessert that only runs from April 24 to 30.

MB The Place to Be is doing a month-long $25 prix fixe dinner of lumpiang Shanghai, sisig or adobo espesyal and leche flan.

Republika is doing a prix fixe dinner all month for $25 of shrimp and squash fritters, lechon baka and sweetened banana pearl ice cream with shaved ice.

Wilson's Haus of Lechon locations in both North York and Scarborough are doing a prix fixe lunch and dinner for $20 of lumpia, lechon baboy or liempo and rice or pancit, and turon.

Also in Scarbourough, all month FV Foods is having an extravaganza of deals with two prix fixe meal options for $19.99, one for $24.99, one for $29.99, a prix fixe boodle fight for $50 that's good for two, and an AYCE Filipino buffet that's only available on Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.