Famous Chinese burger chain rapidly expanding within Toronto

A Chinese chain famous for its crispy burgers keeps opening up new locations, and it's making their menu more accessible to more people in Toronto than ever before.

Bingz was founded in 2014 and has over 140 stores in Beijing, and their numbers are growing here in Toronto too.

They're known for their "crispy burgers," a style of burger with a freshly baked crispy outer shell stuffed with rich meat fillings.

Their new location that's opening at Yorkdale Shopping Centre this month is so highly anticipated that they're opening up limited spots for a soft opening food tasting.

To try to secure a spot, members of the public are asked to comment on their favourite item in a social media post. So far the front runners include the crispy mushroom burger, liangpi noodles and black pepper beef.

The chain has a location at Markham's First Markham Place but has rapidly expanded into Toronto with locations opening at both Scarborough Town Centre and Fairview Mall in December 2022.

This new location at Yorkdale will mean some of those popular items will now be a little more accessible to people downtown.

Bingz is slated to soft open at Yorkdale on March 15.