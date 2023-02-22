IHOP is giving away free pancakes in Ontario next week

It's National Pancake Day next week and in honour of the occasion, IHOP will be giving away free pancakes.

You can get your free short stack (three buttermilk pancakes) at IHOP Brampton, the breakfast chain’s first and only location in the GTA so far. This year will mark the location's first Pancake Day celebration since its opening this past June.

IHOP is not alone in celebrating Pancake Day. Although it is typically observed on Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras – which fell on Feb. 21 this year – many breakfast and dessert chains across the GTA have been finding ways to spread their love of the classic breakfast food throughout the entire month of February.

Fuwa Fuwa, which specializes in fluffy, Japanese-style souffle pancakes, has given away a total of 5,000 pancakes this February, in anticipation of National Pancake Day.

For every free pancake that was given away, the chain also sent one souffle pancake to a local healthcare worker or university student who couldn’t spend their study week with their families.

Breakfast chain Sunset Grill also participated in the Pancake Day celebrations this year by serving their signature buttermilk pancakes for one dollar on Shrove Tuesday.

This year marks the thirteenth year of their campaign, and all of their proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society.

IHOP Brampton’s free pancake campaign will run all day on Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, at 50 Biscayne Crescent, Brampton. The offer can be applied once per order!