Denny's is selling their Grand Slam breakfasts in Toronto for only $4 next week

Breakfast at Denny's is going to be much cheaper for people in Toronto next week and all for a good cause.

The recurring initiative by Denny's called 'Grand Slam Day' is back on Feb. 15. They'll be selling their popular Grand Slam breakfasts at a discounted price for the day to help fundraise for selected local communities.

This month, proceeds from Grand Slam Day are supporting the annual Pink Shirt Day — an event celebrated in Canada and some other parts of the world on Feb. 22 to stand against bullying.

Denny's say their goal is to raise $20,000 to support the CKNW Kids Fund and WITS (Walk away, Ignore, Talk it out, Seek) Program.

The original Grand Slam meal will cost $3.99 on the day, which includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links.

That's approximately 70 per cent off from the usual average price of $15 for Grand Slam breakfasts.

You can claim the deal and support Pink Shirt Day at either of Denny’s two Toronto locations at 121 Dundas St W and 2575 St Clair Ave W, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 15.