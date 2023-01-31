Toronto just got a super expensive dinner series that costs $500 a person

The St. Regis Toronto and its luxurious 31st floor restaurant, LOUIX LOUIS, just announced the introduction of their series today, titled "Top Shelf," and it's going to cost you a pretty penny to reserve a seat.

The event invites "wine and spirit connoisseurs to embark on an exquisite journey uncorking some of the rarest and most highly coveted wines and spirits from around the globe."

LOUIX LOUIS will unveil a series of private tasting dinners throughout the year, taking place inside the two-storey grand bar and restaurant with sky-high views of Toronto's glistening skyline.

Starting this February, the swanky restaurant will host two exclusive dinner series events.

The first event takes place on Feb. 15, and is titled Antinori: Super Tuscan Wine Pairing Dinner.

The restaurant will welcome Alessandro Leone from famed Italian wine house Marchesi Antinori, and affords you the opportunity to taste some of the most sought-after Tuscan wines in the world. The four-course dinner doesn't come cheap, and runs for $500 per person plus tax and gratuity.

The announcement of the dinner series comes amid a time when many are questioning the future of fine dining.

Earlier this year, Noma, a Denmark restaurant that has landed at the top of the World's 50 Best Restaurants several times, announced that it will close its doors in 2024.

Founder of Noma, René Redzepi has been running his Copenhagen restaurant since 2003, but told The New York Times that "financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being, it just doesn't work." He also stated that he was unable to compensate interns and employees fairly while maintaing high standards for the food.

Despite its challenges, fine dining remains a popular and thoughtful culinary artform in large cities, such as Toronto, with the opportunity for diverse chefs to showcase a variety of high-quality ingredients in imaginative ways.