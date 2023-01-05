Toronto restaurant known for its veggie burgers has permanently closed

A spot in Toronto that was super popular for its veggie burgers and onion rings has now permanently closed down.

Planta Burger in the Financial District was an offshoot of Yorkville upscale vegan concept Planta, which also now has a Planta Queen location serving vegan sushi and Planta Cocina serving Latin-American-inspired vegan eats.

The burger concept has now closed its doors for good.

A representative for Planta tells blogTO that the restaurant ceased operations just before Christmas.

"We have so much love and excitement for Planta Burger, however, we are dreaming up something a little different that we plan to introduce in later 2023," the rep tells blogTO.

Planta also has locations in New York, Florida, Bethesda and Chicago, and is planning on opening locations in Soho, Williamsburg, Marina Del Rey, Brentwood and Washington DC.