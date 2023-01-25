Israeli restaurant chain famous for its whole roasted cauliflower announces Toronto opening date

Clear your calendars Toronto, a very popular restaurant chain has announced its official opening date and you’ll want to get a taste ASAP.

Israeli restaurant-chain Miznon announced a year and a half ago that Toronto was going to be a future home where food lovers will be able to taste their famous Mediterranean street foods.

Located in Yorkville at 1235 Bay Street, the first opening day will be next Friday, February 3. Foodies should get ready to indulge in Miznon's whole-roasted veggies, lamb kebab, folded cheeseburger and other rotating menu items.

A self-proclaimed “re-enchanter” of Israeli cuisine, Miznon co-founder Israeli-American chef Eyal Shani's menu places an emphasis on deconstructed plates but is probably best known for going viral because of his whole roasted cauliflower.

“Miznon is wild Mediterranean street food with pitas and dishes infused with chef Eyal Shani’s rebellious spirit and passion for pure ingredients. Miznon takes the flavour of each city and translates it into a pita.” reads the opening announcement.

Shani is in charge of nearly 40 restaurants including Miznon locations in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, Dubai and now Toronto.

His other restaurants include HaSalon NYC, Port Sa’id in Tel Aviv and North Abraxas.



His first Canadian outpost of Miznon is one of many highly-anticipated international restaurant chains to open in Toronto this year.

Miznon Toronto has yet to launch reservations but should be coming in the next few weeks. Diners can check the Miznon restaurant for any updates.

The restaurant will operate on Sunday - Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and on Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.