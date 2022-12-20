Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pizza toronto

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top new pizza in Toronto puts pizza chains to shame. These pies are handcrafted and from the heart, whether you eat them in a crowded dining room or at home in your sweats.

Here is some of the top new pizza in Toronto.

Slowsouth Pizza

You can get 12- and 18-inch pizzas at this Brockton Village restaurant, with calzones, arancini and salads rounding out the menu. Expect classic varieties of Italian and American-style pies like Margherita, pepperoni, hot soppressata, veggie lover, prosciutto, chorizo and n'duja.

Otherside Pizza

Pizzas have quirky names at this newly opened Beaches restaurant. The Kevin comes topped with spice mix and garlic oil; The Nora has bulgogi, garlic ricotta and kimchi aioli; and The Mikey is topped with bacon, mushrooms and pepperoni.

Slowhand Pizza

Sourdough pan pizzas inspired by Italy, Detroit and San Francisco can be found at this Leslieville restaurant. Try their Peter Piper with pepperoni, jalapeno, whipped ricotta dollops and hot honey, or the What's the Dill Yo? with garlic sauce, pickles and mustard.

Danny's Pizza Tavern

Try tavern pie at this Little Italy restaurant that's serving the iconic midwestern pizza style distinguished by being thin, crispy and shareable with toppings spread close to the edges of the crust. They offer cheese, pepperoni, sausage and peppers, mushroom, cacio e pepe and Hawaiian varieties.

Mac's Pizza

This lockdown pizza project finally opened a space of its own recently in Bloorcourt. You can now pick up angry pepperoni, Margherita, all dressed and vodka pies from their new brick-and-mortar headquarters, as well as square "grandma-style" pies.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Slowsouth Pizza
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

Tim Hortons responds to Canada's plastic ban with new cup lids and wooden cutlery

Restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 7 infractions

The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

Meal service from Toronto's top chefs and restaurants abruptly ceasing operations

Sushi restaurant nailed with 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Latke-flavoured ice cream sells out in a minute and Toronto residents can't get enough

These are the LCBO hours in Ontario for Christmas Eve 2022