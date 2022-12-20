The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

The top new pizza in Toronto puts pizza chains to shame. These pies are handcrafted and from the heart, whether you eat them in a crowded dining room or at home in your sweats.

Here is some of the top new pizza in Toronto.

You can get 12- and 18-inch pizzas at this Brockton Village restaurant, with calzones, arancini and salads rounding out the menu. Expect classic varieties of Italian and American-style pies like Margherita, pepperoni, hot soppressata, veggie lover, prosciutto, chorizo and n'duja.

Pizzas have quirky names at this newly opened Beaches restaurant. The Kevin comes topped with spice mix and garlic oil; The Nora has bulgogi, garlic ricotta and kimchi aioli; and The Mikey is topped with bacon, mushrooms and pepperoni.

Sourdough pan pizzas inspired by Italy, Detroit and San Francisco can be found at this Leslieville restaurant. Try their Peter Piper with pepperoni, jalapeno, whipped ricotta dollops and hot honey, or the What's the Dill Yo? with garlic sauce, pickles and mustard.

Try tavern pie at this Little Italy restaurant that's serving the iconic midwestern pizza style distinguished by being thin, crispy and shareable with toppings spread close to the edges of the crust. They offer cheese, pepperoni, sausage and peppers, mushroom, cacio e pepe and Hawaiian varieties.

This lockdown pizza project finally opened a space of its own recently in Bloorcourt. You can now pick up angry pepperoni, Margherita, all dressed and vodka pies from their new brick-and-mortar headquarters, as well as square "grandma-style" pies.