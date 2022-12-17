The top 5 new sushi restaurants in Toronto

New sushi restaurants in Toronto aren't just some of the best places to savour nigiri and maki, they can also be some of the most coveted places to dine in general. These places are serving new takes on raw fish dishes, some in truly impressive spaces.

Here are some of the top new sushi restaurants in Toronto.

Celebrated chef Antonio Park (who collaborated on Pick 6ix) has returned to Toronto with this brand-new restaurant near Yonge and Bloor where you can eat gussied-up sushi and maki high up in the sky. Expect ingredients like Hokkaido uni, Japanese A5 wagyu beef and plenty of caviar.

Kennedy Rd. in Scarborough has welcomed this restaurant that claims to be redefining the omakase experience which consists of seasonal appetizers, sashimi, nigiri, soup, and dessert priced at $175 per person. You can also add sake pairings.

Maki, nigiri and sashimi are great, but this newly opened Roncesvalles restaurant is for the inari lovers. Here, deep-fried tofu pouches are stuffed with fillings like unagi, corn salad, mushroom, tuna salad, burdock and salmon. They also offer quick pre-packaged options for those who are on the go.

North York is now home to a market location for J San, which also has a location in Moss Park. They're already known for their immaculate presentation and fresh, high quality ingredients, but at this new location you can customize your own sashimi box and donburi.

Sushi tacos, special rolls, maki and pressed sushi are all served at this recently opened restaurant on Silver Star Blvd. in Scarborough. They also do party trays and specialize in noodles with a house soup base.