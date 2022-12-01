10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurant openings in Toronto have introduced a couple projects from out-of-towners as well as some awesome local concepts. Sushi, pizza, brunch and sandwiches can be washed down with all the drinks at these new places. It's a perfect combo for the celebratory season ahead.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

King West welcomed this new addition to its nightlife scene last month that pairs cocktails with handheld eats like mini lobster rolls, pizza topped with gold flakes and seafood towers.

Journey up to the 51st floor via a fancy elevator to find this new restaurant near Yonge and Bloor from superstar chef Antonio Park. Expect a menu of sushi, gyoza, tataki, maki and temaki.

This new venture in Roncesvalles Village from the people behind Donna's is serving up grilled dishes like marinated beef heart and burgers alongside cocktails.

There's something for everyone on a menu that brings together eclectic dishes like pakoras, croquettes, crudo and pasta at this new West Queen West restaurant.

Natural wine lovers have a new watering hole in the form of this recently opened Leaside bar serving small plates like meat and cheese boards.

Plant-based eaters, listen up: this Peterborough cafe opened a location in Cabbagetown last month, and vegetarians are already loving their Eggs Benedict, burgers, poutine, hash and fried mushrooms.

The people behind Banknote have opened this new restaurant in Little Italy serving dinner, drinks and brunch. Think salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza, with a variety of omelettes and Eggs Benedict on offer for brunch.

This Korean brand just opened up their first Toronto location in Little Tokyo near Yonge and Dundas, serving their famous fried katsu balls. They also serve them in a slider form.

You can now get a little taste of New York in the Beaches with the opening of this new thin crust pizza joint with options like "The Nora" with kimchi aioli and bulgogi, Ricotta & Greens, and Burrata.

This Woodbridge concept just opened up a Junction location in Toronto serving their focaccia, craft beer and sandwiches.