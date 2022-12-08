One of Toronto's most unique bakeries is permanently closing

A very unique Toronto bakery located inside a shipping container is permanently closing after a couple successful years.

Little Sister Baking gained a reputation during its short stint for its Indian pastries, plus street foods like chicken and samosa puffs, ras malai cakes, chai cookies, chicken tikka tarts and vegan keema buns.

The business operated out of a shipping container in Market 707 at Dundas and Bathurst and was run by actual sisters.

Now, the baking project has announced on social media they're closing up shop soon.

"Dear Toronto, after 2 wonderful years of feeding you, meeting you, loving you, we will be permanently closing," reads their post, signed TS & AK for Tanvi Swar and her pastry chef sister Akash.

"It's been a whirlwind 2 years. We've learned so much about ourselves, about business, about this city, about people and cooking in these 2 years. It's a bittersweet end to this amazing, incredible, exciting, crazy journey we've been on, but it's time for us to say goodbye and see you around this wonderful little city that feels like a community."

The post from a week ago said that December 17th was the last to get their treats, but they would try to keep making products right up until then. However, with delivery orders and the date coming up soon it might be tough to snag anything at this point.

Other local small businesses and bakeries commented on the post to express their dismay over the closure.

"Oh neighbours," commented SuLee Dosirak, "we will certainly miss you guys."

"I'm sad," wrote Baker Rae Cafe. "Thank you for sharing your treats with us and being such helpful/supportive friends! Wishing you the best in your next adventure. Will try and make it out before your last day!"

"We absolutely loved everything you brought to the Toronto food scene," commented Letterbox Doughnuts. "A truly amazing and inspiring team - so thank you and good luck on whatever's next, you'll crush it."

"Sending you guys lots of support, whatever road you take next," said LA LA Bakeshop. "Thanks for all the great chats and chaats."

Castle & Coal commented "Noooo! We're so glad to have tried your amazing treats!" and Roselle wrote, "You guys have so much to be proud of and we're so happy to have met you both and taste your magic."

Little Sister Baking will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until December 17. Little Sister declined blogTO's request for further comment.