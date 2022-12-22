Toronto bar known for crispy fried chicken and good vibes is closing

In a recent wave of bar and restaurant closings, a much-loved spot on West Queen West is the latest casualty of a saddening trend.

Bar Fancy at 1070 Queen Street West just steps from Dovercourt Road has announced their immediate closing at the end of the month.

In a message shared to the bar's Instagram page, the tucked away bar easily recognized for its front window plants and side alley glowing tiger icon, said Dec. 31 would be the final day of operation while briefly closing from Dec. 23 - Dec.26.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce Bar Fancy will be closing its doors on Dec. 31. We would like to thank you for almost a decade of support and good times. We will sincerely miss sharing milestones and memories with you over fried chicken and Blackbirds here on Queen West."

The bar opened on the formerly popping West Queen West strip back in 2014 with owners Jonathan Poon (Chantecler) and Jesse Fader aiming to open a neighbourhood watering hole for the late-night crowds.

The specialty five-spiced fried chicken plates at Bar Fancy were always crispy and quickly wolfed down with a chug of cold beer. Served with slices of white Wonder Bread, whipped butter and pickle spears, it was truly a perfect drunk dinner.

What's even better was when you could swing by the bar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and snag some chicken for $2.50 a pop.

But it might not be the final curtain call, Bar Fancy says they are looking for a new spot and will announce if a place is secured in the future.

"Keep an eye for the tiger sign in a neighbourhood near you! Thank you again for your continued support and love and we hope to see you over the next of weeks," finished the closing message.