Chef who partnered with Drake finally opening his own sky-high Toronto restaurant

A renowned chef who previously partnered with Drake in Toronto is finally opening his very own 51st-floor restaurant here, and apparently it's been around a decade in the making.

Antonio Park teamed up with Drake to open the infamous and now closed Pick 6ix, and also collaborated with Gordon Ramsay for a Toronto pop-up. He also already has a restaurant in Montreal, Park.

But now, he has a new Toronto restaurant all his own.

It's called AP, and it's opening in collaboration with Scale Hospitality, who are behind restaurants including Miss Likklemore's, Toronto Beach Club, Byblos and Lapinou.

Situated on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre where Panorama used to be, the menu brings together Park's Japanese, pan-Asian and Latin influences, accompanied by sake and Japanese whisky.

The menu includes options like omakase sashimi, a wide selection of gyoza, bluefin tuna tataki and wagyu beef tartare.

Stepping into the restaurant starts with a custom elevator ride that will take you up to some of the most breathtaking views in the city. The space designed by Block Plan Studios is accented with a central ceiling installation, muted tones, luxurious fabrics, bespoke furnishings and curated art.

"Antonio and I have been talking about this collaboration for over 10 years but wanted to make sure we had a unique and exceptional location for what would be an incredible restaurant," said Hanif Harji, CEO of Scale Hospitality.

"The stars aligned, and every time I step into the space, I get more excited about it. From the interiors to Antonio's menu, it's going to be something special."

"It's rare to partner with someone who wants to do the same things you do – and leave no stone unturned in searching for the best ingredients, creating the best environment, and offering the best experience," said Antonio Park. "We've been talking about this for so long, and I'm really proud to invite everyone in to experience AP."

AP Restaurants is open today at 55 Bloor Street West.