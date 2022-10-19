Eat & Drink
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 46 minutes ago
Toronto's massive tea festival is coming back for the first time in years

No matter the season, people can always enjoy a nice cup of tea.

After a three-year hiatus, tea lovers can rejoice for the return of the Toronto Tea Festival.

There will be hundreds of tea samples and the event will feature industry experts hosting talks and presentations over an entire weekend. 

There will be a variety of teas for sampling so you can get the chance to notice the differences between each tea flavour depending on the place of origin, processing technique and preparation style. 

There will also be vendors selling teaware, teas and related products.

Tickets are on sale for $12 for single-day admission and $20 for both days.

The tea festival will be on Jan. 28 and 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Toronto Reference Library.

