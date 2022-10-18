Toronto's St. Lawrence Market named one of the best food markets in the world

A list on fabulous international markets has shown Toronto some love, naming the St. Lawrence Market as one of the best.

National Geographic recently released a list of "10 great food markets around the globe" and among famous markets like those in Turkey and China, our beloved St. Lawrence made the cut.

The list talks about the market's history and the tradition of Saturday Farmers' Markets since 1803.

It also mentions the 120 specialty vendors who set up shop in the market and sell anything from quality ingredients, crafts, groceries and other specialties.

"Save room for a peameal bacon sandwich, a local speciality" reads the listing, though it fails to mention the beloved Carousel Bakery - makers of this iconic sandwich.

Unfortunately, the editors at Nat Geo didn't do much of a deep dive into the other foods and vendors at the market, so I’ll name a few just in case you were wondering.

Buster's Sea Cove, Chris' Cheesemongers, Yianni's Kitchen, Scheffler's Deli & Cheese and Domenic's Fish Market are just a few of the many vendor stands and restaurants that are a must-visit when exploring the market.

Alongside shoutouts to San Francisco's Ferry Building, Mexico City's Mercado de La Merced and the Tsukiji Fish Market in Japan, the St. Lawrence is among good company on the list.

Not ranked by number but presumably listed by the best of the best, here are the included markets via National Geographic: