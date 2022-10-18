Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st lawrence market toronto

Toronto's St. Lawrence Market named one of the best food markets in the world

Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A list on fabulous international markets has shown Toronto some love, naming the St. Lawrence Market as one of the best.

National Geographic recently released a list of "10 great food markets around the globe" and among famous markets like those in Turkey and China, our beloved St. Lawrence made the cut.

The list talks about the market's history and the tradition of Saturday Farmers' Markets since 1803.

It also mentions the 120 specialty vendors who set up shop in the market and sell anything from quality ingredients, crafts, groceries and other specialties.

"Save room for a peameal bacon sandwich, a local speciality" reads the listing, though it fails to mention the beloved Carousel Bakery - makers of this iconic sandwich.

Unfortunately, the editors at Nat Geo didn't do much of a deep dive into the other foods and vendors at the market, so I’ll name a few just in case you were wondering.

Buster's Sea Cove, Chris' Cheesemongers, Yianni's Kitchen, Scheffler's Deli & Cheese and Domenic's Fish Market are just a few of the many vendor stands and restaurants that are a must-visit when exploring the market.

Alongside shoutouts to San Francisco's Ferry Building, Mexico City's Mercado de La Merced and the Tsukiji Fish Market in Japan, the St. Lawrence is among good company on the list.

Not ranked by number but presumably listed by the best of the best, here are the included markets via National Geographic:

  1. Spice Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey
  2. Castries Market in Castries, St. Lucia
  3. Old Market Hall and Kaup­patori Market Square in Helsinki, Finland 
  4. Wangfujing Snack Street in Beijing, China
  5. Central Market Hall in Budapest, Hungary
  6. Borough Market in London, England
  7. St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, Canada
  8. Ferry Building in San Francisco, California
  9. Mercado de la Merced in Mexico City, Mexico
  10. Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's St. Lawrence Market named one of the best food markets in the world

Residential Toronto street is home to one of the city's most unique culinary hotspots

Toronto is getting its first-ever Filipino Christmas market

You can now get one of the CNE's most sold out foods at restaurants across Toronto

Galen Weston Jr. blasted for tone-deaf email about No Name price freeze at Loblaws

Toronto bakery known for its cupcakes permanently closing after over a decade in business

Community comes to support of Toronto convenience store that lost thousands in inventory

Toronto full-time early childhood educator starts up Pokemon-themed side hustle