Toronto restaurant staff overjoyed after famous chef shows up for dinner

Staff at a Toronto restaurant got an overwhelmingly pleasant surprise when a world-famous chef showed up at their spot.

Adrak is Yorkville's finest new restaurant for Indian-inspired cuisine, and Daniel Boulud just dined there over the course of the weekend.

The French chef has his own restaurant in town, Cafe Boulud, but stepped a few blocks west to check out a new buzzy place.

Chef Boulud visited Adrak on the evening of October 28 and ordered some of their most popular items, including their raan (leg of lamb), tandoori prawns, lamb chops and chicken biryani, along with wine.

The chef was in Toronto for the Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival (by Halpern Wine for UHN) and dined with a group that included Cesar Troisgros of three-Michelin-Star La Maison Troisgros in France, Stefano Secchi of one-Michelin-Star Rezdora in NY, and Frédéric Morin of Joe Beef in Montreal.

"This was his first time visiting. The entire group was incredibly kind and motivating. After their meal, they visited the kitchen to speak to the team, brought them out for photos and praised the entire experience and food," an Adrak rep tells blogTO.

"The owner of Adrak Yorkville, Ambica Jain met Chef Boulud a few weeks before and both interactions with him were absolutely memorable. He was inquisitive about Adrak's story, team and the conceptualization behind Adrak."