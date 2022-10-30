Eat & Drink
stefanos sandwiches

Secret sandwich joint that blew up during lockdowns opening first Toronto location

A vegan sandwich joint that rose out of the ashes of Ufficio during lockdowns and was always selling out will soon be opening its first Toronto location. 

Construction for the location of Stefano's Sandwiches on Dundas West is well underway with the opening date slated for Spring 2023.

The sandwich joint is fully vegan and counts Dan Levy as one of its fans.

It's owned by the same people behind Gia

Among the plant based offerings are the Fried Chicken Sandwich, Filet O Fish and Eggplant Parmigiana. All are made with vegan or plant-based ingredients.

A full menu is listed on its website.

Stefano's Sandwiches will be opening at 1216 Dundas St. West.

Stefano's Sandwiches
