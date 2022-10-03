Toronto cafe known for its latte art has permanently closed

A stylish Toronto cafe known for their picture perfect lattes has now permanently closed its door.

Sorry Coffee was located inside Kit and Ace in Yorkville, and its closure probably shouldn't have come as much of a surprise considering the streetwear brand no longer has stores in Toronto.

Still, Sorry had remained open past the closure of all Kit and Ace locations, and it had been promised last year that Kit was trying to relocate within downtown Toronto.

"We've made the difficult decision to close our Sorry Coffee Co. business in Yorkville and look forward to sharing a cup of coffee with you again in future," reads the caption of a closure announcement posted to Instagram.

"We're so appreciative of the support from our caffeinated community over the years."

Locals from the coffee community commented on the post, with Found Coffee writing "Ugh" and Courage Cookies posting hearts.

"It was always fun heading over to Sorry Coffee, we've had the pleasure of meeting such great people there," wrote Port Credit coffee company Back Road Coffee Roasters.

"There are a few layers that led us to this decision. Our current location was temporary since we exited the attached Kit and Ace retail space last year, and we've been unable to secure our new, permanent home just yet," Kit and Ace regional manager Tiffany Spiteri tells blogTO.

She says like others, the business was severely impacted by lockdowns, with much of their pre-lockdown business coming from office workers in the area that have not fully returned to working in person.

"We continue to have ambitions to grow the Sorry Coffee brand, and we still have our location in Deep Cove, BC. We are so proud of the Sorry Coffee brand, and the reputation we’ve built in the speciality coffee community," says Spiteri.

"This is not an end, but rather a pause until we find the right home for us, very similar to us relocating our former Bloor shop to our new home on Queen St. W. We remain optimistic about the future."

The last day open for Sorry Coffee was September 25.